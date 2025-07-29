How the iPhone's Notes app is being used to cheat

The iPhone 's Notes app, a go-to platform for jotting down grocery lists or reminders, has been co-opted by some users for a more nefarious purpose: cheating. The app's "collaborate" feature allows users to share notes with others. Once shared, both parties can edit the same note in real-time, much like a private chat. This feature has been exploited as a covert communication tool between unfaithful partners.

Rising misuse 'The iPhone hack that cheaters are obsessed with' The misuse of the Notes app for secret conversations was first highlighted on social media platforms like TikTok. Users and even private investigators have warned about this trick. Cassie Crofts, a private investigator, called it "the iPhone hack that cheaters are obsessed with." She noted that while most people look for signs of cheating in texts and DMs, very few think to check the Notes app.

Personal accounts The note can also be locked with a password Crofts's video triggered a flurry of reactions from people who either caught their partners using this trick or admitted to doing so themselves. One user said, "My best friend found out her boyfriend was cheating because the Notes app was open on his laptop." Another confessed, "I've done it. You can even lock the note with a password so no one can open it."