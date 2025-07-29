Tech tips: Use these camera settings for stunning photographs

Smartphone cameras have come a long way, packing features that would match any traditional camera. But, in order to capture the best shots, you'll need to optimize your camera settings. Knowing and adjusting them can improve the quality of images and ensure that you are making the most out of your phone's capabilities. Here are some practical tips on how to adjust camera settings.

Exposure Adjusting exposure for clarity Exposure decides how light or dark an image looks. Most smartphones let you manually set exposure by tapping on the screen and sliding a sun icon up or down. Increasing exposure brightens the photo, while decreasing it darkens the image. Right exposure ensures that details are visible without overexposing or underexposing parts of the photo.

HDR mode Utilizing HDR mode effectively High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode helps you capture more detail in bright and dark areas of a photo. When you enable it, HDR takes multiple shots at various exposures and combines them into one balanced image. Use HDR mode when shooting in scenes with high contrast lighting conditions, like landscapes with bright skies and shadowed foregrounds.

Focus Mastering focus for sharp images Achieving sharp focus is essential for clear images. While most smartphones come with autofocus, they also allow you to opt for manual focus by tapping on particular areas of the screen where you want clarity. For portraits, focus should be set on the subject's eyes. For landscapes, tap on distant objects to maintain overall sharpness.

White balance Adjusting white balance accurately White balance plays an important role in making colors accurate in photos. It compensates for different lighting conditions, be it daylight or artificial light sources. Most smartphones also offer presets like daylight, cloudy, tungsten, and fluorescent to match different environments. Using the right white balance setting can make sure that colors don't look too warm or too cool, but natural.