Bihar SIR: SC to hear pleas on August 12, 13

The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the Election Commission of India 's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar on August 12 and 13. The court has not stayed the ECI's exercise, which includes publishing a draft voter list on August 1 and allowing objections within 30 days. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has asked petitioners to submit their written submissions by August 8.

Exclusion fears Petitioners allege many are being left out from draft list Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan have alleged that many are being left out of the draft list. They argued this could deprive them of their voting rights. The bench responded by saying, "You bring 15 people who they claim are dead but are alive, we will deal with it."

Verification standards ECI's stand on voter eligibility On July 21, the ECI had said Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards are not valid proof of voter eligibility for the revision exercise. The EC stated that these three documents do not meet the required standards for determining eligibility. The commission had launched SIR on June 24 to remove ineligible names and include all eligible citizens in Bihar's electoral rolls. It has taken extra measures to ensure illegal migrants don't get enrolled in the voters' list during this process.

Reassurance given Court assures it will intervene if there's mass exclusion The Supreme Court has assured petitioners that it will intervene if there is a mass exclusion of voters. Justice Kant said, "If there is mass exclusion, we will step in." Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, said the draft has been advertised and given to political parties. Bhushan contended that 65 lakh people haven't submitted enumeration forms as they are dead or have shifted permanently.