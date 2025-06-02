MP: 'Munna Bhai-style' scam exposed; imposters caught taking police exam
What's the story
The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam has been marred by a major cheating scandal.
Fake candidates, or "solvers," reportedly took the exam for real applicants, passing all stages and almost joining the force.
The scam was uncovered during identity verification when discrepancies in Aadhaar cards were found.
An investigation by India Today revealed that this malpractice wasn't limited to one district but spread across several areas of Madhya Pradesh.
Fraud revealed
Discrepancies in identity verification expose fraud
The recruitment exam was conducted from August 12 to September 12, 2023, with around seven lakh candidates vying for 7,090 posts.
The written test results were announced in March 2024, and final selections were made after physical tests in March 2025.
Discrepancies came to light when one Ram Roop Gurjar from Morena arrived at the SP Office in Alirajpur to assume his post.
However, his Aadhaar card seemed tampered with, and his admit card photo didn't match his current appearance.
Biometric tampering
Solvers manipulate Aadhaar biometrics for exam fraud
A fingerprint analysis conducted by authorities confirmed that a solver had taken the exam for Gurjar.
He revealed that one Amarendra Singh from Bihar had impersonated him for ₹1 lakh. Both were arrested by authorities.
In Morena, candidates Radha Charan and Dinesh Singh also manipulated their Aadhaar data, updating biometrics to facilitate identity swaps before and after the exam.
Racket uncovered
Organized racket behind MP constable exam fraud
In Sheopur district, a larger racket was busted with seven arrests, including selected candidates Sonu Rawat, Santosh Rawat, and Aman Singh.
Their solvers and the Aadhaar agents involved in biometric alterations were also arrested.
The investigation revealed an organized operation where solvers identified candidates willing to pay for guaranteed passes.
They manipulated Aadhaar biometrics through internal system access, swapping fingerprints and facial data before appearing for exams and physical tests.
Ongoing investigation
Government launches confidential investigation into recruitment scam
The fraud was only exposed when biometric mismatches occurred at the final verification stage.
The Madhya Pradesh state government has launched a confidential investigation into this case, which is now being compared to the 2003 Sanjay Dutt starrer, Munna Bhai MBBS.
This scandal is reminiscent of the Vyapam scam, where proxy candidates were used in entrance and recruitment exams. The case came to light in 2013 after it was revealed that several exams were rigged in exchange for money.