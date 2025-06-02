What's the story

The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam has been marred by a major cheating scandal.

Fake candidates, or "solvers," reportedly took the exam for real applicants, passing all stages and almost joining the force.

The scam was uncovered during identity verification when discrepancies in Aadhaar cards were found.

An investigation by India Today revealed that this malpractice wasn't limited to one district but spread across several areas of Madhya Pradesh.