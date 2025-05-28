Rain expected in Mumbai, Odisha, Bengal; check full weather forecast
What's the story
The southwest monsoon has hit India eight days early, bringing with it heavy rainfall across several regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for June, estimating 108% of the long period average.
In Mumbai, a yellow alert is in place as the IMD forecasts a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" on Wednesday.
Weather update
Low-pressure system intensifies over Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha's coast, has intensified and is likely to develop into a depression within 24 hours.
This development could lead to heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, and neighboring states.
Meanwhile, Kerala continues to face disruptions due to heavy rains affecting normal life and damaging crops.
Regional forecast
South India braces for widespread rainfall
In South India, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka are expected to witness widespread rainfall until June 2.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50km/h are likely in these areas.
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe between May 27-30.
Telangana is also on alert for very heavy showers on May 28-29, while Rayalaseema may see heavy rainfall on May 28.
Weather forecast
West India to continue receiving heavy rainfall
West India is also likely to witness heavy rainfall till June 2.
Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the week.
Extremely heavy rain is likely in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on May 27.
Southwards, Bengaluru, recently affected by rain, is expected to have a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and winds of 40-50 kph on Wednesday, according to the weather department.
Regional forecast
Northeast India to experience widespread rainfall
Northeast India is also set to witness widespread rainfall over the next week, with thunderstorms and lightning expected.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will receive heavy to very heavy rain until June 2.
Extremely heavy rain is likely in Mizoram on May 28 and in Assam and Meghalaya on May 29-30.
Weather alert
East and central India brace for thunderstorms
East and central India are likely to witness widespread rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50km/h) till May 31.
Heavy to very heavy showers are expected over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal throughout this period.
Extremely heavy rain is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 30.
Thundersqualls may affect Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha between May 27-29 with wind speeds touching 70km/h.