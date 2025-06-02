Chirag Paswan hints at contesting upcoming Bihar polls
What's the story
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has hinted at a possible return to Bihar state politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Chhattisgarh, he said his heart and political purpose have always been rooted in Bihar.
"I don't see myself in central politics for too long. My reason for entering politics was Bihar and the people of Bihar," he said.
Development focus
Paswan's vision for Bihar and party evaluation
Paswan, who is the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, said, "My vision has always been 'Bihar first, Bihari first,' and I always want Bihar to prosper and be on par with other developed states."
He said that after winning his third term as MP, he realized that working directly for Bihar was difficult from Delhi.
"I have placed my thoughts before the party, and it will evaluate whether my contesting the Assembly elections would benefit the organization," he added.
Leadership clarity
Paswan's stance on CM position and party expansion
Emphasizing that his decision is driven by a desire to bring development, Paswan clarified that he is not looking for the chief minister's post in Bihar.
"There is no vacancy for the chief minister's post in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister," he said.
The LJP (Ram Vilas), which is part of the NDA in Bihar, includes parties led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.
Expansion plans
Paswan's plans for Chhattisgarh and party expansion
During his visit to Chhattisgarh, Paswan also spoke about expanding his party's presence there.
"In the coming days, I will frequently visit Chhattisgarh. We are focused on strengthening our organization and gradually expanding the party's footprint in the state," he said.
The current Bihar Assembly term ends on November 22 this year, with elections likely to be held in two or three phases around that time.
The BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance will go up against the Mahagatbandhan alliance of Congress and RJD.