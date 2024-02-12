Next hearing on Hemant Soren's plea against ED on February 27

ED probing matters unrelated to Soren's case: Sibal tells court

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:03 pm Feb 12, 202410:03 pm

What's the story Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, reportedly challenged the arrest of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader in the Jharkhand High Court on Monday. Soren was arrested in an alleged money laundering case last month. Furthermore, Sibal told the court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was investigating matters unrelated to why Soren was originally arrested.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

It is worth recalling that the ED arrested former Jharkhand CM Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. On February 2, Soren was remanded to the agency's custody for five days by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. Later, the court extended the ED remand of the JMM leader by another five days on February 7.

Remand notes

Know about ED's remand notes against Soren

In its first remand note, the ED stated Soren was part of a syndicate that illegally buys and sells land. However, the JMM leader has argued that no records show he owned the land the probe agency alleged belonged to him. In its second remand petition, the ED said there were WhatsApp chats between Soren and his associate Binod Singh regarding transfer postings. It also suggested that a considerable amount of money transfer happened.

Sibal's argument

Sibal questions ED's investigation of unrelated matters

Sibal alleged the ED was investigating the transfer posting issues while Soren had been apprehended over a land ownership case, per The Indian Express. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared in court on behalf of the central agency. While the ED has sought time to file a consolidated response, the bench of acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Arun Kumar Rai scheduled the next hearing on February 27.

ED's limits

ED acted beyond power, claims Advocate General Ranjan

Meanwhile, per The Times of India, Jharkhand Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan argued that the entire process initiated by the ED against Soren was "motivated by malice." "There was no crime, but the inquiry was on against a sitting chief minister. The ED acted beyond its power," said Ranjan. "We have challenged the entire proceeding by the ED. It is illegal," added the advocate general.