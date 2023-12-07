ED files chargesheet in money laundering case against Vivo

By Rishabh Raj 12:10 pm Dec 07, 202312:10 pm

As part of this inquiry, ED has detained four individuals

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first charge sheet in connection with the money laundering case involving Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, sources told PTI on Thursday. This prosecution complaint was submitted to a special court, citing violations under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Vivo India has been named an accused apart from those arrested in this case.

Head of Lava mobile company and others detained

As part of this inquiry, the federal probe agency has detained four individuals. Among them is Hari Om Rai, the Managing Director of Lava International mobile company. The other arrested individuals include Chinese national Guangwen, known as Andrew Kuang, as well as Chartered Accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik.