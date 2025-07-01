How to automatically lock your computer after 10 minutes

Ensuring your computer locks automatically when idle is a simple yet effective way to strengthen security. The feature prevents unauthorized access, protects sensitive information from prying eyes. Setting up an automatic lock can be done via built-in settings on most OSes, letting you customize the idle time before the lock activates. Here's how you can configure your computer to lock automatically after 10 minutes of idle.

Windows setup Adjusting Windows settings On a Windows PC, head over to Control Panel and open "Power Options." Select "Change plan settings" next to your preferred power plan. From here, click on "Change advanced power settings" and expand the "Display" section. Set the time for "Turn off display after" and make sure it is equal or less than 10 minutes. Finally, tweak the "Require a password on wakeup" option under Security Options.

macOS setup Configuring macOS preferences For macOS users, head over to System Preferences and choose 'Security and Privacy.' In the General tab, tick the box saying "Require password" after sleep or screen saver begins. Set this option to 10 minutes or less from the drop-down menu. Also, head over to Energy Saver in System Preferences and set the timer for your display sleep accordingly.

Software tools Utilizing third-party software If built-in options still don't cut it, you can also try using third-party software, which is specifically designed to give more control over locking mechanisms. These tools usually provide more customization options, including different triggers for locking, rather than just idle time. Just make sure the software you use is reputable and compatible with your operating system.