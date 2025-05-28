Create your own shorthand dictionary on your phone: Here's how
What's the story
Automating text expansion on smartphones can boost productivity by saving you time typing repetitive phrases.
The feature lets you create shortcuts for commonly used words/sentences, which the keyboard automatically expands into complete text.
Doing so will allow you to simplify your communication, be it for personal or professional correspondence.
And, knowing how to use this feature can make your smartphone usage a lot easier.
Setup
Setting up text shortcuts
To start automating text expansion, head over to your smartphone's keyboard settings.
Most devices have a "Text Replacement" or "Personal Dictionary" option to add new shortcuts.
Just enter the phrase you want to be expanded and give it a simple shortcut. For instance, "omw" could expand to "on my way."
The whole setup process is easy and customizable as per your needs.
Built-in features
Utilizing built-in keyboard features
Many smartphones also offer built-in keyboard capabilities with support for text expansion.
These capabilities often come with predictive text and autocorrect options, which learn from your typing habits over time.
With these settings, your device can make contextual and previous usage-based suggestions for expansions. This further improves the efficiency of automated text entry.
Third-party apps
Exploring third-party keyboard apps
For people looking for advanced customization options, third-party keyboard apps have extensive features for automating text expansion.
Apart from text expansion, these apps also offer additional functionalities, like cloud syncing across devices, and integration with other apps.
Exploring different apps can help you find the one that best fits your specific requirements for automation.
Updates
Regularly updating shortcuts
Regularly updating your list of shortcuts keeps them relevant and useful in day-to-day communication.
As languages evolve and new phrases become commonplace in your vocabulary, adding them as shortcuts keeps the automation process efficient.
Periodically reviewing and revising these entries also helps keep the optimal setup tailored to current needs.