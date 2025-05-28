AI agents will now work alongside humans at TCS
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to transform its workforce by introducing a large number of artificial intelligence (AI) agents.
N Chandrasekaran, the company's Chairman, announced this ambitious plan in TCS's annual report.
He said the emergence of autonomous robots and AI agents signal a potential future of "dark factories and AI-assisted enterprise functions."
Strategic vision
Future plans for AI integration
Chandrasekaran outlined four key strategies for TCS's future.
They are building a large pool of AI agents to work with human employees, providing solutions through a human-AI model, investing in AI data centers and cloud infrastructure, and forming strategic partnerships.
He emphasized that global businesses are now looking to cut costs and improve operational efficiency amid changing geopolitical landscapes.
Financial achievements
TCS's revenue and brand value
In FY2025, TCS achieved a major milestone by crossing the $30 billion revenue mark and a $20 billion brand value.
K Krithivasan, MD and CEO of TCS, said the firm will focus on exploring new technologies and business models going forward.
He added that TCS is poised to set new benchmarks in the IT services industry with its innovative approach.
Information
A look at the stock price
Looking at the share prices, TCS opened at ₹3,520 per stock on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, and is currently trading at ₹3,495 (down 0.11%). Meanwhile, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it is trading at ₹3,496.20 (down 0.07%).