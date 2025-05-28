Apple to launch Xbox-like gaming app at WWDC 2025
What's the story
Apple is all set to unveil a new gaming-focused app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV at its upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next week.
The app will serve as a hub for achievements and leaderboards while allowing users to launch games already installed on their devices.
This move aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to improve its gaming ecosystem.
App features
New app to replace Game Center and offer editorial content
The upcoming gaming app will replace the existing Game Center and offer editorial content.
It will also provide access to games available on the App Store, making it a one-stop destination for all things gaming.
A previous report by 9to5Mac had compared the app's functionality with that of the Xbox app for iPhone, hinting at its potential capabilities and user interface.
Information
Mac version to support games downloaded outside App Store
The Mac version of Apple's new gaming app will let users access games downloaded from sources other than the App Store, Bloomberg reported. This will allow users to access a broader range of games.
Strategic acquisition
Apple makes first game studio acquisition in nearly 50-year history
The news of the upcoming gaming app comes amid Apple's acquisition of its first gaming studio, RAC7.
The two-person team behind Sneaky Sasquatch, a popular title on Apple Arcade, will continue to operate independently as a game studio.
This acquisition aligns with Apple's actions to expand its presence in the gaming industry.