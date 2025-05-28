Apple just bought a game developer—its first in 50 years
What's the story
In a major move, tech giant Apple has acquired RAC7, the two-person game studio behind the popular Apple Arcade title, Sneaky Sasquatch.
This marks Apple's first acquisition of a game development company since its founding nearly 50 years ago.
The deal comes amid speculation that the company is gearing up to make a bigger push into the gaming industry.
Strategic moves
Apple's gaming strategy: Past and future
Despite launching Apple Arcade and Game Mode for Macs in recent years, many believe that Apple has not fully tapped into the gaming industry.
The company is said to be launching a new gaming app at WWDC, which will replace the often-overlooked Game Center.
However, some industry analysts caution that this acquisition doesn't necessarily indicate Apple's future plans in the sector.
Future focus
Apple's commitment to Apple Arcade
Apple has assured that it will continue to provide an excellent experience for Apple Arcade users with a plethora of games from top developers worldwide.
This promise comes after the acquisition of RAC7, which was described by Apple as a one-time deal to help the small studio grow.
Sneaky Sasquatch, which launched with Apple Arcade in 2019, remains one of the platform's flagship titles even after five years.