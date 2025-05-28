May 28, 202510:02 am

What's the story

Gaurav Munjal, the co-founder of edtech giant Unacademy, is stepping down as CEO.

Sumit Jain will take over the position as part of a major restructuring process at the Bengaluru-based firm.

The leadership change comes after a failed acquisition deal and an increased focus on AirLearn, its language learning app.

Fellow co-founder Roman Saini is also leaving his active role in the company.