Veteran actor Saroja Devi (87) dies due to age-related ailments

Career highlights

Debut in 1955; MGR film shot her to fame

Devi's film career began at the young age of 17 with the 1955 Kannada movie Mahakavi Kalidasa. However, it was her performance in the 1958 Tamil classic Nadodi Mannan opposite M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) that catapulted her to fame. Some of her most popular movies are Panduranga Mahatyam, Paigham, Mahakavi Kalidasa, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, among many others. Per a report by Zee News, she was the only female actor to play the lead role in 161 consecutive movies.