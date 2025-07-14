Veteran actor Saroja Devi (87) dies due to age-related ailments
B Saroja Devi (87), the legendary actor fondly called "Abhinaya Saraswathi," passed away on Monday. She reportedly died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Bengaluru. She was a prominent figure in South Indian cinema and had acted in over 200 films across multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Her contributions to the industry were recognized with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. May she rest in peace.
Career highlights
Debut in 1955; MGR film shot her to fame
Devi's film career began at the young age of 17 with the 1955 Kannada movie Mahakavi Kalidasa. However, it was her performance in the 1958 Tamil classic Nadodi Mannan opposite M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) that catapulted her to fame. Some of her most popular movies are Panduranga Mahatyam, Paigham, Mahakavi Kalidasa, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, among many others. Per a report by Zee News, she was the only female actor to play the lead role in 161 consecutive movies.
Industry impact
Awards and recognition and work behind the camera
Throughout her seven-decade-long career, Devi worked with industry stalwarts like Sivaji Ganesan, N.T. Rama Rao, Rajkumar, and Shammi Kapoor. She was also a recipient of the Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu and an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University. Beyond her film work, she served as vice-president of the Kannada Chalanchitra Sangha and chairperson of the jury for the 53rd National Film Awards.