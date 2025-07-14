Ola Electric's Q1 loss widens to ₹428cr, revenue plummets 50%

Financial overview

Revenue from operations and total expenses

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, stood at ₹828 crore. This is a significant drop from the ₹1,644 crore it recorded in the same period last year. During April to June, Ola Electric was able to cut its total expenses by 42.4% year-on-year to ₹1,065 crore, down from ₹1,849 crore during the same time last year.