The design hints at the possibility of housing two removable batteries, but this is yet to be confirmed.

It will be used for last-mile deliveries

Ola Electric teases its first scooter with swappable battery

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:17 pm Nov 24, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Ola Electric is all set to disrupt the last-mile mobility segment with its upcoming electric scooter. The company's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, has posted a bunch of images giving a first look at the design and the innovative swappable battery of this new model. The images reveal part of the scooter's front end and confirm a load bed behind the rider's seat for extra storage.

Design details

Unique design elements and storage features

The design of the upcoming Ola scooter features a headlamp mounted on the front apron, crash guards, and foot pegs placed just behind the rider's footwell. These elements indicate that the scooter could be intended to carry loads in its footwell region. It could even feature a detachable rear seat, just like other scooters used for delivery services.

Technical specs

Swappable battery and electric motor

The scooter's fairing wraps around a single-person seat with the frame extending out to accommodate the load bed. Underseat storage seems minimal owing to the placement of a swappable battery under the seat. The images indicate that this new model could house up to two removable batteries, though this detail is yet to be confirmed by Ola Electric. The scooter also appears to feature a hub-mounted electric motor.

Tech transition

Ola's shift toward battery-swapping technology

Earlier this year, patent images of a swappable battery had surfaced online, showing Ola's interest in delving into this tech for future products. This would be a departure from the firm's current range of electric scooters, all of which come with fixed batteries mounted under the footwell. The new scooter is expected to be unveiled sometime in the coming week, and could potentially target commercial operations.