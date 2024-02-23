Both Ather 450 scooters roll on 12-inch alloy wheels

Ather Energy updates 450X, 450S EVs with new features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:44 pm Feb 23, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Ather Energy has rolled out new updates for the 450X and 450S electric scooters, including a protective belt cover and a revamped Ather logo at the rear. The belt cover is designed to shield the belt from dirt and mud, especially during the rainy season, which can cause unusual noises and impact the scooter's performance. This enhancement is anticipated to prolong the belt's lifespan and decrease the number of customer visits to service centers.

New logo

New Ather logo with chrome finish

Besides the belt cover, Ather Energy has also refreshed the logo on their 450X and 450S electric scooters. The updated logo boasts a chrome finish, replacing the previous indentation in the plastic. This subtle yet noticeable alteration adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design of these popular electric vehicles. As Ather Energy continues to innovate and enhance its products, customers can look forward to more improvements in the future.

About the scooters

Ather 450S and 450X: Design, specifications

Both the Ather 450S and 450X sport an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a sleek LED taillamp, and 12-inch alloy wheels. The former has a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display, while the latter gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation. The 450S packs a 5.4kW motor linked to a 2.9kWh battery (115km range). In comparison, the 450X has a 6.4kW electric motor with a 3.7kWh battery (150km range).