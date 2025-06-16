Pooja Hegde wraps up shooting for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'
What's the story
Actor Pooja Hegde has completed her shoot for the upcoming Tamil political thriller, Jana Nayagan.
The film is special as it will be Thalapathy Vijay's last project before he enters politics full-time.
Hegde shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on social media and wrote, "And with today's shoot, it's a wrap for me for Jana Nayagan."
Reunion
Excited to work with Vijay again, says Hegde
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, marks the reunion of Hegde and Vijay after their successful collaboration on Beast. Their chemistry in the film was widely appreciated by fans.
In a recent interview with The Times of India, Hegde expressed her excitement about working with Vijay again.
"I'm very excited because, of course, it's a jodi that's kind of been a hit with Arabic Kuthu and Beast," she said.
"He's just so professional and such a nice person."
Emotional farewell
'Part of me is sad...': Hegde
Hegde also spoke about the bittersweet feeling of working on Vijay's last film.
She said, "Of course, a part of me is sad that it's his last film because we love to watch his films." "And more than anything, it should just be treated as a celebration."
The film was announced in September 2024 and has an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Shruti Haasan.
It will be released on January 9, 2026.
Future endeavors
Upcoming projects of Hegde
While wrapping up Jana Nayagan is a significant milestone, Hegde has several projects lined up.
She will soon be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by David Dhawan.
She is also part of the horror-comedy Kanchana 4 with Raghava Lawrence and Nora Fatehi.