Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, marks the reunion of Hegde and Vijay after their successful collaboration on Beast. Their chemistry in the film was widely appreciated by fans.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Hegde expressed her excitement about working with Vijay again.

"I'm very excited because, of course, it's a jodi that's kind of been a hit with Arabic Kuthu and Beast," she said.

"He's just so professional and such a nice person."