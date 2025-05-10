Nani to reunite with 'HIT 3' director for comedy entertainer
What's the story
Telugu actor Nani has announced his next collaboration with HIT: The Third Case director Sailesh Kolanu.
Nani revealed that the two will be teaming up for a comedy entertainer and not an action thriller.
The announcement was made during the success meet event of HIT 3, where Nani expressed his excitement at working with Kolanu again.
Actor's statement
Nani praised Kolanu's comedic talent
Nani also praised Kolanu's sense of humor, saying, "My next film with Sailesh Kolanu will be a comedy entertainer. He has hilarious comic timing. You can't believe it because, until now, he has made mostly crime thrillers."
"Sailesh has already told me an idea that is brilliant and hilarious."
"I don't know when it's going to happen. But I want to do a solid comedy with him. Daily, we used to have fun on the sets of HIT 3."
Production ventures
Nani's production company and future projects
Nani set up his own production company in 2018 and has since produced a string of successful films, including HIT 3.
His next project under his banner is Srikanth Odela's The Paradise, an action film set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026.
Nani earlier told Variety, "This is India's 'Mad Max,' and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of 'The Paradise' will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice."