Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju's 'Dude' to hit theaters this Diwali
What's the story
Acclaimed actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, known for Love Today and Dragon, is gearing up for his next, Dude.
Formerly known as PR04, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran.
Dude will be a festive release this Diwali, with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions in the works.
First look
'Dude' 1st look and OTT release details unveiled
The first look poster of Dude is out.
It shows Ranganathan with scarred marks on his face and hints at an action-packed and violent narrative.
Netflix has bagged the OTT rights for the film and it has been shot by Niketh Bommi (who also worked on Dragon).
The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Rohini Molleti, and Hridhu Haroon, among others.
Notably, Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's untitled romance drama and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama will also premiere on Diwali.
Twitter Post
Here's the poster
Make way for the 'DUDE', coming to entertain you all BIG TIME 💥💥#PR04 is #DUDE ❤🔥— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) May 10, 2025
All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE 💥💥
In Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada
Written and directed by talented @Keerthiswaran_
A sensational @SaiAbhyankkar musical
Produced by… pic.twitter.com/6S2t1bOXHi
Future ventures
Ranganathan's upcoming project
Apart from Dude, Ranganathan is also working on Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's Vignesh Shivan.
Starring Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri Kishan, and others, the film has no release date yet.
His acclaimed project Love Today was recently remade into Hindi as Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan.