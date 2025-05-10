What's the story

Acclaimed actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, known for Love Today and Dragon, is gearing up for his next, Dude.

Formerly known as PR04, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran.

Dude will be a festive release this Diwali, with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions in the works.