Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss's 'Madharasi' may release in September: Report
What's the story
The much awaited action thriller, Madharasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, may be released on September 5, 2025, reported 123Telugu.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is in its final stages of filming and is expected to finish shooting by summer.
The director is expecting a comeback with Madharasi after the failure of his recent Bollywood film Sikandar.
Star cast
'Madharasi' to mark Rukmini Vasanth's Tamil debut
Rukmini Vasanth, who gained recognition with films such as Bagheera and the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello franchise, will be making her Tamil debut with Madharasi.
The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the project.
The film is being produced under Sri Lakshmi Movies by N. Srilakshmi Prasad.
Plot details
Murugadoss hinted at a unique element in 'Madharasi'
In a recent interview, Murugadoss hinted at a unique element associated with the hero's character in Madharasi, just like in his previous hit Ghajini.
The director's ability to weave such unique elements into his narratives has made him a successful name in the film industry.
Up next, Murugadoss has hinted at the sequels of Ghajini and Holiday, though an official announcement is awaited.