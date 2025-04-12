What's the story

The much awaited action thriller, Madharasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, may be released on September 5, 2025, reported 123Telugu.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is in its final stages of filming and is expected to finish shooting by summer.

The director is expecting a comeback with Madharasi after the failure of his recent Bollywood film Sikandar.