'Kesari Veer,' 'Nikita Roy': Will India-Pakistan conflict impact upcoming releases?
What's the story
The intensifying India-Pakistan conflict has prompted a drastic change in Bollywood's release calendar.
A number of Hindi films, particularly the ones slated for release this month, are likely to get delayed, reported Peeping Moon.
Maddock Films has already scrapped the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.
The film will now directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.
Here are some other upcoming movies likely to be impacted.
Film delays
Other Bollywood films likely to be postponed
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, with Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, and Nikita Roy, featuring Arjun Rampal and Sonakshi Sinha, are also likely to postpone their releases, added the report.
They are scheduled for May 16 and May 30, respectively.
The campaign for Suniel Shetty's Kesari Veer's promotions has also stalled, with its release on May 23 seeming doubtful.
A trade source said, "In times like these, the nation's mood shifts. Audiences aren't in the mindset to celebrate, and cinema is no exception."
Cautious approach
Filmmakers are prioritizing caution over immediate releases
Producers are keeping a close eye on the situation and analyzing their release strategies.
The source added, "Shootings in Mumbai are going on as usual. But uncertainty is there, and filmmakers are closely watching the situation to determine their next steps."
Notably, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Aamir Khan's Sitare Zameen Par, scheduled for theatrical release on June 6 and June 20, currently remain on track despite temporary pauses in promotional activities.
Hollywood impact
Hollywood releases remain unaffected by India-Pakistan tensions
The ongoing conflict is unlikely to affect Hollywood releases.
Tom Cruise's much-anticipated Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines will release as per schedule on May 17 and May 16, respectively.
The former, particularly, is expected to take the box office by storm.