What's the story

The intensifying India-Pakistan conflict has prompted a drastic change in Bollywood's release calendar.

A number of Hindi films, particularly the ones slated for release this month, are likely to get delayed, reported Peeping Moon.

Maddock Films has already scrapped the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film will now directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

Here are some other upcoming movies likely to be impacted.