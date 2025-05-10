Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani deny association with 'Operation Sindoor' film amid controversy
What's the story
Leading Producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Puja Films have denied any relation to the recently announced film, Operation Sindoor.
The project, announced on Friday night, is being bashed for its insensitivity, particularly due to the timing of the announcement amid the escalations between India and Pakistan.
The confusion regarding the Bhagnanis's involvement stemmed from the name of the upcoming film's production house, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films.
Official statement
Bhagnanis clarified their stance on social media
In an official statement shared on Puja Films's social media handles, the Bhagnanis clarified their stance.
The statement read, "Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani are not associated with this project in any capacity whatsoever."
"Our hearts and minds stand firmly with the Indian armed forces during this sensitive time. We are praying for each and every one of our soldiers fighting to keep India safe."
Public reaction
'Operation Sindoor' film announcement sparked controversy online
On Friday, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer announced Operation Sindoor, a film inspired by India's response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
The AI-generated poster showed a female soldier applying sindoor to her hair against a war-torn background.
However, the announcement drew criticism online for its timing, and netizens condemned the makers for their "insensitivity" and "greed."
Director's apology
Director Uttam Maheshwari apologized for 'Operation Sindoor' announcement
Amid the backlash, director Uttam Maheshwari took to Instagram on Saturday to apologize.
He wrote, "My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments."
"However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret."
Respect and gratitude
Director Maheshwari expressed gratitude to Indian army and PM
Maheshwari thanked the Indian army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country through this difficult time.
He wrote, "This is not just a film, it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally."
"Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs as well as the brave warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning."