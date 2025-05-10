What's the story

Leading Producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Puja Films have denied any relation to the recently announced film, Operation Sindoor.

The project, announced on Friday night, is being bashed for its insensitivity, particularly due to the timing of the announcement amid the escalations between India and Pakistan.

The confusion regarding the Bhagnanis's involvement stemmed from the name of the upcoming film's production house, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films.