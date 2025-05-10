Producers announce film on 'Operation Sindoor,' issue apology after backlash
What's the story
In the aftermath of rising Indo-Pak border tensions, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer have announced a new film titled Operation Sindoor.
It will be helmed by Uttam Maheshwari.
The movie is inspired by the Indian Army's recent retaliatory mission, Operation Sindoor, launched after the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26.
Its AI-generated poster, featuring a female soldier in a battlefield, has sparked immense controversy with its timing.
Backlash
Film poster criticized for being 'insensitive'
The poster for Operation Sindoor, which depicts a female soldier applying sindoor with a rifle in hand against a backdrop of tanks and barbed wire, was released on Friday night.
Soon after, it drew backlash on social media.
Many users have deemed the announcement as "shameful" and "insensitive."
An Instagram user wrote, "Shame on you for making everything a capitalist opportunity. This is shocking."
Apology
'Operation Sindoor' makers issued an apology
In response to the backlash, the makers issued an apology on Instagram.
They said, "The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments."
"I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light."
"However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret it."
Statement
'Operation Sindoor' is an emotion of the entire nation
The production houses further wrote, "This is not just a film—it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally."
"Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs, as well as the brave warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"