May 10, 202510:29 am

What's the story

In the aftermath of rising Indo-Pak border tensions, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer have announced a new film titled Operation Sindoor.

It will be helmed by Uttam Maheshwari.

The movie is inspired by the Indian Army's recent retaliatory mission, Operation Sindoor, launched after the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26.

Its AI-generated poster, featuring a female soldier in a battlefield, has sparked immense controversy with its timing.