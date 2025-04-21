What's the story

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi recently revealed that he had decided to take a break from acting.

However, director Emerald Fennell's message inviting him to star in her adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 romance novel Wuthering Heights changed his mind.

"I was really lucky," Elordi told IndieWire. "I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can't run from that text."