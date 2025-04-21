How 'Wuthering Heights' changed Jacob Elordi's acting break plans
What's the story
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi recently revealed that he had decided to take a break from acting.
However, director Emerald Fennell's message inviting him to star in her adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 romance novel Wuthering Heights changed his mind.
"I was really lucky," Elordi told IndieWire. "I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can't run from that text."
Co-star praise
Elordi expressed excitement for 'Wuthering Heights' co-star Margot Robbie
Elordi also shared his excitement about starring alongside Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights, with her as Catherine Earnshaw and him as Heathcliff.
"She's incredible in the film, she's a livewire," Elordi said. "I'm so, so excited for people to see it. She's a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much."
The film is a collaboration between Fennell, MRC, and Robbie's production company, LuckyChap. It's the third partnership between LuckyChap and Fennell.
Production details
'Wuthering Heights' is set for a 2026 release
Wuthering Heights recently wrapped up filming in the UK and is expected to be released in February 2026.
Elordi and Robbie's characters will delve into the complicated relationship of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw and its influence on their families.
The project will be distributed by Warner Bros.
2025 schedule
Elordi's busy year ahead despite planned break
Despite his initial plans of taking a break, 2025 seems like a busy year for Elordi.
He is busy shooting for Season 3 of HBO's Euphoria and also stars in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming flick Frankenstein, which releases later this year.
Robbie, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which premieres in September.