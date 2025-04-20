OTT: Where to watch Rajinikanth's 'Baashha' ahead of re-release
What's the story
The iconic Tamil action classic, Baashha, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, is set to re-release on April 25.
The movie, directed by Suresh Krissna, first hit the silver screen in 1995, and will now make a grand reappearance.
If you can't catch it in theaters, stream it on JioHotstar.
Storyline
'Baashha' plot: A tale of revenge and redemption
Baashha revolves around Manikam, played by Rajinikanth, who leads a peaceful life with his family.
But, when his brother Shiva becomes a cop, Manikam's hidden past is revealed.
After saving his sister from a gangster named Indiran, Manikam's ferocious side comes out, shocking his family.
A flashback eventually reveals that Manikam was once Manik Baashha, a feared gangster in Mumbai, plotting revenge against crime lord Mark Antony for killing his friend and father.
Cast and crew
The ensemble cast of 'Baashha' and its crew
Apart from Rajnikanth, Baashha also stars Nagma as Priya, Manikam's love interest, and Raghuvaran as the ruthless crime lord Mark Antony.
Shashi Kumar, Devan, and Anandaraj also starred in the film.
Krissna co-wrote the screenplay and dialogue with Balakumaran.
The movie was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Hum, also starring Rajinikanth.