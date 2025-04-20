Jacob Elordi's 'The Narrow Road...' now streaming on this platform
What's the story
Critically acclaimed Australian drama series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, is now streaming on SonyLIV in India.
The five-part series is based on Richard Flanagan's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and has been brought to India by Sony Pictures Television.
The show is a poignant exploration of love, war, and memory.
Series overview
'The Narrow Road...': Plot and cast details
The series stars Elordi as Lieutenant Colonel Dorrigo Evans.
He is haunted by his fleeting, yet passionate relationship with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young) as he endures his incarceration in a Japanese prison camp on the Burma-Thailand railway in World War II.
The series also stars Ciaran Hinds as an elderly Dorrigo reflecting on his life in the '80s.
Simon Baker, Show Kasamatsu, Thomas Weatherall, Heather Mitchell, and Olivia DeJonge also star.
Critical reception
'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' received critical acclaim
The Narrow Road to the Deep North had premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2025 and has since received rave reviews.
From its gritty depiction of the psychological wounds of war to the complexities of human relationships, the series has received praise from critics.
The show is directed by Justin Kurzel.