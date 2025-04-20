What's the story

Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia in the hit television series Anupamaa, has teased a return to the show five months after his exit.

The actor had announced his exit post the show's leap in 2024.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Khanna cryptically hinted that his exit wasn't permanent, saying, "Never say never! It's a comma, not a full stop."