Will Gaurav Khanna return to 'Anupamaa'? Actor reveals
What's the story
Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia in the hit television series Anupamaa, has teased a return to the show five months after his exit.
The actor had announced his exit post the show's leap in 2024.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Khanna cryptically hinted that his exit wasn't permanent, saying, "Never say never! It's a comma, not a full stop."
Departure details
Khanna's departure was not a permanent exit
Khanna went on to clarify that his character had not been killed off by show creator Rajan Shahi.
He pointed to the return of Mihir from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and said anything is possible in Indian television.
"Rajan (Shahi) ne abhi character ko maara nahi hai, just that story mein space nahi hain ," he said, adding, "It's a comma, but the line has moved forward."
Role appreciation
Khanna's cherished role and the show's changing texture
Khanna said that he loved the character, and it continues to be one of his most loved characters.
"It is one of my most cherished characters, but every show has a texture. Abhi unke show ka texturealag hai," he said.
Khanna also added that he found a personal connection with the character as he is like that in real life, too.
Role journey
Khanna's journey to landing the role of Kapadia
Khanna revealed that the makers were advised against casting him.
He said, "Many people told [the producer] Why are you taking him? Take someone else; there are bigger, better names."
"I wanted to prove to myself that I can do it."
"Secondly, I wanted to prove it to Rajan sir because he had faith in me."
Khanna, also known for Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and CID, recently won Celebrity MasterChef India.