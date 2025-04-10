What's the story

In a delightful surprise for fans, actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar have announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple, who welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023, shared the joyful news through an Instagram Reel that at first seemed to be an ordinary trend Reel.

Lipsyncing to Price Tag by Jessi J, the couple dances and poses together, with Khan proudly displaying her baby bump.