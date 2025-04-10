Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy in adorable video
What's the story
In a delightful surprise for fans, actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar have announced they are expecting their second child.
The couple, who welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023, shared the joyful news through an Instagram Reel that at first seemed to be an ordinary trend Reel.
Lipsyncing to Price Tag by Jessi J, the couple dances and poses together, with Khan proudly displaying her baby bump.
Personal milestones
Khan and Darbar's journey from marriage to parenthood
Khan and Darbar got married in a traditional yet dreamy wedding ceremony back in December 2020. Since then, their love story has only gotten more inspiring, with frequent glimpses of their lives making their way to social media.
Their bond grew stronger with the arrival of Zehaan, and now, with baby number 2 on the way, their family is about to get bigger.
Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, "You guys are couple goals!"
Careers
Khan has 'Fauji 2' coming up
Khan, a popular face of the Indian entertainment industry, gained fame after she won Bigg Boss 7. She has since established her own niche with her varied performances in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and many hit web series.
She will be next seen in Fauji 2.
Meanwhile, Darbar, son of music director Ismail Darbar, established himself with his high-energy dance videos and captivating digital content.