What's the story

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has forayed into the alcohol business with the launch of a premium 21-year-old single malt whisky named GlenJourneys.

Priced at ₹50,000, Devgn's new venture sees him partnering with Cartel Bros, the company behind the globally acclaimed Glenwalk whisky.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Devgn spoke about his personal journey with alcohol and the rising global acclaim for Indian single malts.