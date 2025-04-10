Ajay Devgn joins alcohol business with premium single malt whisky
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has forayed into the alcohol business with the launch of a premium 21-year-old single malt whisky named GlenJourneys.
Priced at ₹50,000, Devgn's new venture sees him partnering with Cartel Bros, the company behind the globally acclaimed Glenwalk whisky.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Devgn spoke about his personal journey with alcohol and the rising global acclaim for Indian single malts.
Personal journey
Devgn's journey into the whisky industry
The Drishyam actor confessed to having a reputation as a heavy drinker in his early days.
"I've enjoyed drinking good alcohol ever since I was legally qualified to drink," he confessed.
However, a wellness spa visit made him quit alcohol completely; then, later, he explored refined spirits and developed an appreciation for single malts.
"Now, I only have two small drinks a day. The bold flavor of the malt is something I love," he said.
Product launch
GlenJourneys: A premium, limited-edition whisky
The first release of GlenJourneys is limited to just 1,200 bottles, to be rolled out in two phases and sold solely through travel retail.
Devgn stressed that the emphasis was on offering a niche, high-quality product for those who appreciate craftsmanship, not pricing.
Priced at ₹50,000-60,000 in India and approximately ₹30,000 globally, GlenJourneys targets connoisseurs as a premium, limited-edition whisky.
Brand positioning
GlenJourneys: A reflection of depth, intensity, and timeless character
Bollywood stars are the perfect fit for their brand because of their ability to tell a story, Devgn's partner Moksh Sani, the co-founder of Cartel Bros, said.
He said, "Sanjay Dutt gave Glenwalk that raw, rugged charm. With Ajay Devgn, GlenJourneys becomes a reflection of depth, intensity, and timeless character."
GlenJourneys will first launch through travel retail channels, with a target of 10,000 cases in the first six months.
Future plans
GlenJourneys aims for global expansion
Devgn has ambitious plans for GlenJourneys. He said, "We want to take GlenJourneys worldwide."
The next release, due in August, will feature whisky aged in cask finishes, with older expressions in the pipeline.
Sani added, "Our strategy is two-pronged: placement in high-end retail and bars, and curated tasting experiences that create word-of-mouth."
Cartel Bros has two more launches lined up for this year- a smoky and sherry cask-finished whisky and a small-batch gin.