All we know about Ranbir Kapoor's Hollywood debut plans
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is said to be in talks for a role in the next James Bond film, which is speculated to be directed by Hollywood's Michael Bay. Bay is known for the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises.
Initial talks have begun between Kapoor and the makers of the upcoming Bond movie, based on Tellychakkar's reports.
The film is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025 with a new cast, and Kapoor may have a major role.
Cast speculation
Return of Ana de Armas, possible addition of Chiwetel Ejiofor
Besides Kapoor, Ana de Armas is also expected to reprise her popular No Time to Die character, Paloma. Notably, that character is from the Daniel Craig-era Bond timeline.
British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) is also rumored to join the cast.
None of these reports, however, has been officially confirmed yet.
The upcoming Bond film is rumored to be a complete reboot, possibly set in the 1950s or 1960s, with the youngest James Bond ever.
Role speculation
Kapoor's charm and acting skills behind potential role
Kapoor's possible casting in the new Bond film is said to be due to his charm, looks, and acting skills. His involvement would be a huge step for an Indian superstar emerging on the global stage.
Neither Kapoor nor Bay has addressed these rumors yet, with their teams neither confirming nor denying the reports.
The producers are looking at a younger, fresh-faced cast, which is probably why they are interested in Kapoor.
Upcoming projects
Kapoor's Bollywood commitments
If Kapoor's Bond film pans out, it would be his Hollywood debut.
This comes as he's already busy with Bollywood films like Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (as Lord Ram) and Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.
He also has another film titled Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
The Ramayana film is expected to be released in two parts, one in 2026 and another in 2027.