What's the story

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is said to be in talks for a role in the next James Bond film, which is speculated to be directed by Hollywood's Michael Bay. Bay is known for the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises.

Initial talks have begun between Kapoor and the makers of the upcoming Bond movie, based on Tellychakkar's reports.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025 with a new cast, and Kapoor may have a major role.