Veteran Tamil-Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon dies at 71
What's the story
Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor, Ravikumar Menon, who starred in films such as Avargal and Ullaasa Yaathra, has passed away. He was 71.
Menon, who had been suffering from cancer, died at 9:00am on Friday at Prashanth Hospital in Velachery, Chennai.
The news was shared by his son, confirming that Menon's mortal remains will be taken to his Valasaravakkam, Chennai home.
Career
Menon's illustrious career in Tamil and Malayalam cinema
Menon was a native of Thrissur, Kerala, and had a prolific career in Malayalam and Tamil films starting from the 1970s and continuing until 2022.
His Tamil film debut happened with K Balachander's Avargal (1977), a movie featuring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sujatha.
It was the start of his extensive career in South Indian cinema, where he soon became known for his versatile acting.
Television
Menon's contributions to television and recent work
Apart from his film career, Menon also contributed immensely to television.
His first appearance on the small screen was in 1997, when he was featured in the very popular Marmadesam franchise, Iyandhira Paravai, for Raj TV.
He later starred in Jannal: Marabu Kavithaigal for Sun TV, and very recently, Menon was seen in an extended cameo in the TV show Kannedhirey Thondrinal on Kalaignar TV.
Legacy
Menon's legacy in South Indian cinema
Over the years, Menon's roles in movies like Chithi, Selvi, and En Iniya Thozhiye further established his talent, earning him widespread respect in the South Indian film industry.
He was born to Malayalam film producer KMK Menon and actor Bharathi Menon.
His last appearance was in the films Aarattu and CBI 5: The Brain—both released in 2022.