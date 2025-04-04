What's the story

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor, Ravikumar Menon, who starred in films such as Avargal and Ullaasa Yaathra, has passed away. He was 71.

Menon, who had been suffering from cancer, died at 9:00am on Friday at Prashanth Hospital in Velachery, Chennai.

The news was shared by his son, confirming that Menon's mortal remains will be taken to his Valasaravakkam, Chennai home.