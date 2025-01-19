Vikram has 'no plans' to star in 'Marco' remake: Report
What's the story
Tamil cinema's leading man, Chiyaan Vikram, has been heavily rumored for the Tamil remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Marco.
The speculations started after Vikram congratulated the Marco team on their success.
However, in an interaction with ETimes, sources close to the actor have now denied the claims.
Clarity
'Marco' remake discussions are not true
When ETimes reached out to a source close to Vikram for confirmation, the source was shocked as the actor has "no plans" for the remake as of now.
Apart from the remake rumors, some reports also suggested that Vikram may star in Marco's sequel, but this update has finally put a full stop to the speculations.
Career highlights
'Marco's success and Vikram's upcoming projects
Marco, directed by Hanif Adeni, is an action-packed Malayalam film that became a massive box office hit.
The film stars Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Vikram is gearing up for his next: the two-part film Veera Dheera Sooran directed by Arun Kumar. The sequel of this film is slated to release soon.
Fans are also looking forward to the release of Vikram and Gautham Menon's long-pending film Dhruva Natchathiram.