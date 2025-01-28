Ajith Kumar honored with Padma Bhushan—A look at his legacy
What's the story
Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award for his contributions to the field of art.
The honor was announced as part of the annual Republic Day celebrations.
Here, we take a look at his enduring career, his journey in the film industry, and how he successfully juggles two passions—acting and racing—simultaneously.
Gratitude
Kumar expressed gratitude for the national recognition
Fondly known as Thala (a Tamil word that means "leader" or "head") by his fans, Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for the honor.
His manager Suresh Chandra posted on behalf of the actor, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honor."
Career highlights
Kumar's journey in Tamil cinema: A look back
Kumar started his career with a small role in the 1990 Tamil romantic drama En Veedu En Kanavar, directed by Senbaga Raman. He was briefly featured in a song sequence in the film.
His first big break came with the romantic drama Aasai (1995), which catapulted him to stardom.
Kumar then established himself as a romantic hero with films like Kadhal Kottai (1996), Kaadhal Mannan (1998), and Aval Varuvala (1998).
His transition to action roles began with Amarkalam (1999).
Acting prowess
Kumar's versatility and critical acclaim in Tamil cinema
Kumar's versatility was apparent from the start of his career, with his dual role as twin brothers—where one is deaf-mute—in Vaali (1999) winning him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Tamil.
His performances in films such as Citizen (2001) and Villain (2002), where he effortlessly played dual roles, earned him critical acclaim and another Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Tamil for Villain.
His role as a classical Bharatanatyam dancer in Varalaru (2006) further proved his acting prowess.
Beyond acting
Kumar's racing career
Apart from his acting career, Kumar is also a skilled racing driver. He has raced in the MRF Racing series (2010) and competed in circuits across India, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi.
Earlier this month, Kumar achieved a remarkable feat at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race.
Competing with his team, Racing by Bas Koeten, he secured a third-place finish in the 991 category. Additionally, Kumar was honored with the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category.
Upcoming projects
A look at his upcoming movies
Looking forward, Kumar has two upcoming films lined up—Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.
Vidaamuyarchi was initially set for a Pongal release but faced a delay, with February 6 being the new date. Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit theaters on April 10.
While Kumar has yet to reveal details about his next projects, director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently hinted at his interest in collaborating with the star.