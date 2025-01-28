'The Storyteller' review: Paresh Rawal-Adil Hussain power this sentimental tale
What's the story
Ananth Mahadevan's The Storyteller, headlined by Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, is inspired by Satyajit Ray's classic short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.
The film, also starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and Revathy in supporting roles, is a quiet, calm, soothing tale about memory, friendship, and betrayal.
Beautifully shot, well-acted, and starkly different from the films dominating the Hindi cinema landscape, it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Story
Celebrates the power of storytelling
The Storyteller is best enjoyed if you go into it blind, without reading Ray's story.
The film follows a retired widower named Tarini Bandhopadhyay (Rawal).
He is excellent at telling stories and is hired by a businessman named Ratan (Hussain), who is battling insomnia and wants Tarini to narrate stories to him every night.
But, a betrayal by Ratan suddenly severs their friendship forever.
#1
Tarini's character is written very well
From the first frame, Mahadevan ensures that we know Tarini well.
He prides himself on taking up 73 jobs throughout his career but never staying anywhere beyond 6 months (with one exception)—it's an achievement he wears like a badge of honor.
He dishes out words like delectable and exquisite in everyday conversations, and his entire life is defined by art—both its creation and appreciation.
#2
Transports you to a different world altogether
The Storyteller is, at all times, marinated in a placid, soothing style that's tough to come by in many films, especially contemporary ones.
With vintage cars, majestic buildings, beautiful, striking cinematography, and warm color palettes, you're drawn into Ratan and Tarini's world even before you know it.
Moreover, the sound effects accentuate the viewing experience, making you momentarily believe you're watching a play.
#3
Focuses on loneliness and its many forms
The "suspense" factor of the story comes into play much later, only in the last thirty minutes.
For the most part, The Storyteller is a wonderfully painted portrait of two men combating their loneliness in different ways.
While Tarini's wife has passed, Ratan is nursing a broken heart.
These men share similar stories and are tragically similar, even though they don't always realize it.
#4
How do the lead actors do?
Rawal and Hussain are a pleasure to watch and the film gives meaty arcs to both.
Even in scenes where Ratan is the "villain" of the story, Hussain does not portray him as a cliché, stereotypical antagonist, and his character is multilayered.
As for Rawal, we spend the most time with him, becoming a fly-on-the-wall as he goes about his seemingly ordinary days.
#5
Areas where it could have been better
However, The Storyteller is not without its share of flaws.
Revathy and Chatterjee may be a part of the plot but the screenplay struggles to lend them much importance, and the movie would have largely been the same without their characters.
Moreover, some dialogues seem mechanical and don't always land; they are better suited for a piece of literature than a Hindi film.
Verdict
Its performances and cinematography are its biggest strengths; 3/5 stars
The Storyteller doesn't completely realize the source material's potential (or that of the supporting actors) and slips a few times, especially after the first hour.
Its climax could have been more impactful, too, but despite these problems, the film never becomes boring or weary, and Hussain and Rawal fuel it consistently.
Looking for something different? The Storyteller should be your pick.
3/5 stars.