What's the story

Ananth Mahadevan's The Storyteller, headlined by Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, is inspired by Satyajit Ray's classic short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.

The film, also starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and Revathy in supporting roles, is a quiet, calm, soothing tale about memory, friendship, and betrayal.

Beautifully shot, well-acted, and starkly different from the films dominating the Hindi cinema landscape, it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.