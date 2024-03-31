Next Article

24 years of 'Hera Pheri': Why Priyadarshan's classic remains evergreen

What's the story Priyadarshan's beloved cult-classic Hera Pheri, the first in the series of his many comedy gems, was released on this day in 2000. Starring frequent collaborators Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, it marked a turn for both the actors and the comedy genre, hitherto dominated by David Dhawan's brand of comedy cinema. On HP's anniversary, let's revisit this gift that keeps on giving.

It was not all laughs; the story had emotional core

It's easier to make the audience cry than to make them laugh. Despite the comedic overtones, HP's story deeply resonates—Shyam's pathos over not finding a job, Raju's consistent lies to his mother, and Baburao's searing loneliness and financial depravity become the heart of the film. So, when the opportunity of them turning rich overnight comes along, we are happier than they are.

Abundance of events and characters, but it's never haphazard

Another instrumental contributor to the longevity of Hera Pheri is its fast-paced, non-complex writing. There is always so much happening on the screen, but at no point does the film spill all over the place or seem haphazard at all. Also notable is how three strangers become each other's sole companions in the bustling city of Mumbai—who said only blood defines family?

Which 'Hera Pheri' joke is your favorite?

Neeraj Vora and Priyadarshan's gags help keep the film running and such is their indisputable charm that they dominate pop culture even after over two decades of HP's release. They might only introduce a chuckle or two and not make you laugh out loud, but the jokes are sewn into HP at the ideal junctures, and resultantly, the scenes never become dreary or monotonous.

Memorable supporting characters helped the movie immensely

While we best remember Hera Pheri for the central troika, who can forget comedy legend Asrani as the bank manager, Tabu as Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar, Om Puri as Kharak Singh, and Gulshan Grover as Gangster Kabira? The film not only focused on the three leads but also embellished the supporting characters in a way that they became just as memorable, if not more.

From its irreplaceable characters to its immortal dialogues, Hera Pheri is one of those rare films that gets everything right. At just about two hours long, it doesn't lose its appeal despite repeated viewings; instead, it's like an acquired taste that only grows on you over time. On your darkest days, nobody else might, but Hera Pheri will be there for you.