'The Storyteller,' 'The Recruit': Don't miss these upcoming OTT releases
What's the story
The last week of January is packed with a mixed bag of movies and TV shows scheduled to premiere on different OTT platforms.
From the fascinating Hindi drama The Storyteller to the Hollywood film You're Cordially Invited, there's something for everyone.
Here's a roundup of all the exciting content headed your way this week across platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.
#1, #2
'The Storyteller' and 'Mythic Quest' Season 4
Kicking off the week is The Storyteller, a poignant Hind drama inspired by Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.
Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Paresh Rawal as a retired printing press worker who becomes a storyteller for an insomniac.
The ensemble cast includes Adil Hussain, Revathy, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28.
Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will release the fourth season of Mythic Quest on January 29.
#3, #4, #5
'Pothugadda,' 'You're Cordially Invited,' and 'The Recruit' Season 2
ETV Win will premiere Pothugadda, a Telugu-language film about a couple's peaceful getaway turned nightmare due to a political conspiracy, on January 30.
On the same day, Prime Video will release You're Cordially Invited, a comedy featuring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.
Netflix will launch the second season of The Recruit with Noah Centineo returning as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks entangled in an espionage operation in South Korea.
You can watch it on January 30.
#6, #7
'The Secret of the Shiledars' and 'Lucca's World'
Disney+ Hotstar will premiere The Secret of the Shiledars on January 31, an adventure series starring Rajeev Khandelwal on a quest to find Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's hidden treasure.
The same day, Netflix will release Lucca's World, a heartfelt drama about a mother looking for experimental therapy in India for her son diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy.
#8, #9
'Queer' and 'The Snow Girl' Season 2
MUBI will premiere Queer on January 31, a period romantic drama based on William S. Burroughs's 1985 novel set in 1950s Mexico City.
The film stars Daniel Craig as an American expatriate whose life changes after he meets a younger man (played by Drew Starkey).
Netflix will launch the second season of The Snow Girl on the same day.
Journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) investigates a posh school linked to the disappearance and murder of two young girls.