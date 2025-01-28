Jennifer Lopez stuns in musical, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
What's the story
The world premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical, was held at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.
The packed Eccles house saw the screening and gave the attendees a standing ovation.
Jennifer Lopez, who stars in the film with newcomer Tonatiuh and Diego Luna, was in attendance for this momentous event.
Here's all you need to know about the project.
Ovation details
Lopez and Tonatiuh received standing ovation at Sundance
But first, more about the film's Sundance debut.
Lopez, director Bill Condon, and actor Tonatiuh were all present on stage at the premiere.
When Sundance Director Eugene Hernandez took Tonatiuh's name again on stage, the entire Eccles house erupted in applause.
"What a way to get to know you!" an elated Hernandez remarked.
Dream fulfillment
Lopez's lifelong dream realized with musical film
During the event, Lopez shared her excitement about finally living her lifelong dream.
"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," she told the crowd, reminiscing about her childhood days when she watched West Side Story.
She said it was always her dream to star in musicals and this movie gave her the chance to do it.
Role details
'Kiss of the Spider Woman': A look at Lopez's role
In Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez plays a character that was originally played by Chita Rivera in the early '90s musical and Sonia Braga in the 1985 Oscar-winning film.
Molina is a prisoner during an Argentine dictatorship era, played by Tonatiuh. His revolutionary cellmate Valentin is played by Luna.
As they chat and deepen their bond, Molina narrates a Hollywood musical. Aurora/Ingrid Luna (Lopez) and the Spider Woman are all figments of Molina's imagination.
Director's comeback
Condon's return to Sundance with 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
For Condon, Kiss of the Spider Woman was a major return to Sundance, the festival that launched his career in 1998 with Gods and Monsters.
The film is an independently financed feature musical.
Condon presented the movie to Sundance programmers post-election, emphasizing its importance in today's conservative climate against non-binary and LGBTQ+ groups.
Film adaptation
'Kiss of the Spider Woman': A musical adaptation
Kiss of the Spider Woman is an adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally. The musical was based on a 1976 novel by Manuel Puig and had been adapted into a film in 1985.
This new version marks Lopez's debut in a movie musical, over three decades after the Broadway show won seven Tony Awards from 11 nominations.
It's likely to go big this awards season.