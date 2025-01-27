Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt to face off in Luv Ranjan's 'Ranger'
What's the story
Bollywood giants Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen sharing the screen in an upcoming jungle adventure film titled Ranger, Pinkvilla reported.
The film, which will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will also mark Devgn's first collaboration with director Jagan Shakti.
A source close to the project revealed that Dutt has been cast as the antagonist in this high-octane thriller.
Character details
'Ranger' to feature unique face-off between Devgn and Dutt
The source further revealed that Ranger will present a unique face-off between Devgn and Dutt.
"It's a casting that has come out naturally from the script, as the villain of Ranger has an aura that Sanjay Dutt carries in real life."
"As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger," added the source.
Production update
'Ranger' pre-production in progress, filming to begin soon
The pre-production work for Ranger is underway and filming is expected to start by summer 2025.
"Luv Films is planning to mount Ranger on a humongous scale and Jagan Shakti is presently exploring the VFX work of recreating the jungles and animals with leading companies of world," informed the source.
This will be a departure from previous films with Devgn and Dutt in comedy or as allies.
Actor's schedule
Devgn's upcoming projects before 'Ranger'
Before heading on Ranger, Devgn will wrap up shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4. He also has a release in the form of Raid 2.
The casting for other roles in Ranger is still underway, with the makers hoping to put together a strong ensemble for this ambitious project.