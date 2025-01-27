What's the story

Bollywood giants Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen sharing the screen in an upcoming jungle adventure film titled Ranger, Pinkvilla reported.

The film, which will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will also mark Devgn's first collaboration with director Jagan Shakti.

A source close to the project revealed that Dutt has been cast as the antagonist in this high-octane thriller.