What's the story

In a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Mumbai Police arrested a woman from Chapra in Nadia district, West Bengal.

The arrest was made on Monday after an investigation revealed her involvement in the incident.

The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, had links with Shariful Fakir—the Bangladeshi national arrested earlier for attacking Khan.

Here are more details about this case.