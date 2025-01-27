Saif stabbing case: Why a woman from Bengal was arrested
What's the story
In a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Mumbai Police arrested a woman from Chapra in Nadia district, West Bengal.
The arrest was made on Monday after an investigation revealed her involvement in the incident.
The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, had links with Shariful Fakir—the Bangladeshi national arrested earlier for attacking Khan.
Here are more details about this case.
Investigation details
Sheikh's SIM card used by Fakir: Report
The investigation revealed the SIM card used by Fakir was registered in Sheikh's name, following which she was arrested.
A two-member team of Mumbai Police reached West Bengal on Sunday to carry out the operation.
"A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," a source told PTI.
Connection revealed
Sheikh and Fakir's connection traced back to illegal entry
Sheikh was known to Fakir, who had illegally entered India via the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in North Bengal.
"Fakir had entered India illegally...and got in touch with this woman. She is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," the source added.
The arrest is a major breakthrough in the probe into the attack on Khan at his Bandra residence earlier this month.
Actor's recovery
Khan was discharged from hospital after attack
Khan, who was attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on January 16, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21.
The actor had sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and near the spine. He underwent emergency surgery after the brutal assault.
To ensure his safety, Mumbai Police has reportedly ramped up security measures around his family and house.