Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor gets discharged after 2 surgeries
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence last week.
The actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including a major injury to his thoracic spine, which required surgery to remove knife fragments. He underwent two critical procedures- neurosurgery and plastic surgery.
His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan were spotted visiting the hospital earlier today.
Incident
Details of the attack on Khan
As per ToI, the Hum Tum star and his family have shifted to their former Fortune Heights residence in Bandra, for the time being.
Khan was reportedly attacked by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, a Bangladeshi national residing in India illegally.
The incident took place at around 2:15am when Shahzad barged into Khan's home, first assaulting the house help and then stabbing the actor when he attempted to intervene.
Earlier, Shahzad claimed that he didn't know the actor's identity.
Investigation
Police investigation and evidence against Shahzad
Mumbai Police have got strong evidence against Shahzad.
Fingerprints lifted from the crime scene match those of the accused, found on the bathroom window he used to enter and exit Khan's house, the duct shaft, and the ladder he used to climb into the building.
The police also took Shahzad to Khan's residence as part of their investigation where he was reportedly asked to recreate the sequence of events.
Health status
Khan's health update and reward to rickshaw driver
As per family and doctors' statement, an emergency surgery was performed to prevent spinal fluid leakage and remove the 2.5-inch knife fragment embedded in his back.
The actor was rushed to the hospital in a rickshaw whose driver has now been rewarded with ₹11,000 by an organization.
Family members and staff members have recorded their statements with the police.
Reportedly, four male staffers were present at the time of the incident but didn't intervene out of fear.