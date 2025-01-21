What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence last week.

The actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including a major injury to his thoracic spine, which required surgery to remove knife fragments. He underwent two critical procedures- neurosurgery and plastic surgery.

His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan were spotted visiting the hospital earlier today.