What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was admitted following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence.

The attack took place during an attempted robbery by an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Khan suffered multiple stab wounds while intervening in a scuffle between the intruder and his house help.