Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today post-stabbing incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was admitted following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence.
The attack took place during an attempted robbery by an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.
Khan suffered multiple stab wounds while intervening in a scuffle between the intruder and his house help.
Medical intervention
Doctors had to surgically remove 2.5-inch knife from his body
Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30am on January 16, with six stab wounds, two of them deep.
Dr. Niraj Uttamani, CEO of Lilavati Hospital, told Hindustan Times that a team of doctors operated on him and successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife from one of his wounds.
"One of the injuries is closer to his spine...We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery," said Dr. Uttamani before the operation commenced.
Recovery progress
'He walked in like a lion': Doctor praised Khan's bravery
Post the surgery, Khan's condition remained stable and he was declared out of critical danger.
Lilavati Hospital's Dr. Nitin Dange praised the actor's courage at a press conference last week, saying despite being drenched in blood, Khan walked into the hospital "like a lion."
The medical team has advised him to rest and take it easy for a few days after discharge, to ensure full recovery.
Security measures
Mumbai Police heightened security for Khan's discharge
In anticipation of Khan's discharge, the Mumbai Police have stepped up security outside Lilavati Hospital. This has been done to ensure safety and control crowds that may gather to catch a glimpse of the actor.
The decision to release Khan was taken on Monday but doctors decided to keep him under observation for another day before his discharge.