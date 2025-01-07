Salman's Galaxy apartments get bulletproof windows after shooting incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly upgraded the security of his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra with bulletproof windows and a state-of-the-art surveillance system.
This decision comes eight months after a shooting incident outside his residence, where two individuals on a motorcycle fired several rounds into the air before fleeing the scene.
The new security measures include high-resolution CCTV cameras to monitor any suspicious activity in the vicinity, per NDTV.
Security enhancement
Khan's residence was fortified following threats from gangster
The security upgrades at Khan's home include bulletproof glass on the balcony where he frequently greets his fans.
Khan's residence has also been fortified with electric fencing.
The actor has also been given Y-plus security. A constable trained in handling all weapons has been assigned to protect the actor.
Khan lives in a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, stay on the first floor.
Twitter Post
Bulletproof glass installed at Khan's residence
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Bulletproof glass installed in the balcony of actor Salman Khan's residence - Galaxy Apartment pic.twitter.com/x6BAvPOGyW— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025
Ongoing feud
Khan believes gangster Bishnoi was behind the attack
Khan believes that the shooting was planned by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with whom he has had a long-standing rivalry.
The feud started after Khan was convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case. The Bishnoi community, which considers Blackbucks sacred, has been at loggerheads with Khan ever since.
Notably, after the house shooting incident, Anmol Bishnoi—the brother of Bishnoi—claimed responsibility through a social media post.
Rising tensions
Threats to Khan escalated after a close associate's murder
Tensions escalated further in October 2024 when Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Khan's friend, was shot dead in Mumbai.
The 66-year-old was fatally shot outside his office in Bandra during Dussehra celebrations.
Bishnoi's brother Anmol is a key suspect in Siddique's murder case and has been detained in the US.
The Mumbai Police said Siddique's close ties with Khan were a major motive behind the murder.