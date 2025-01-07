What's the story

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly upgraded the security of his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra with bulletproof windows and a state-of-the-art surveillance system.

This decision comes eight months after a shooting incident outside his residence, where two individuals on a motorcycle fired several rounds into the air before fleeing the scene.

The new security measures include high-resolution CCTV cameras to monitor any suspicious activity in the vicinity, per NDTV.