The film, which features Charan in multiple roles including an IAS officer, police officer, and political leader, has been endorsed by his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The cutout is taller than that of Prabhas and Yash's previous record holders

Ram Charan sets record with 256ft 'Game Changer' cutout

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:53 pm Dec 30, 202404:53 pm

What's the story In a grand display of fanfare, a 256ft cutout of actor Ram Charan was unveiled in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The unveiling, orchestrated by producer Dil Raju, marked the upcoming release of Charan's film Game Changer. Reportedly, the cutout is the tallest ever for an actor in India, surpassing previous records set by fans of Prabhas (230ft), Yash (236ft), and Suriya (215ft).

Fan celebrations and social media buzz

The unveiling of Charan's cutout attracted fans from across the state, making it a grand celebration. Those who couldn't make it shared photos and videos on social media platforms. One fan wrote on Twitter, "This isn't just about the size of the cutout. Look at the passion and love fans have for their idol."

Raju's remarks and Chiranjeevi's endorsement

Raju, who unveiled the cutout, said he was happy to be a part of the event. He recalled how Megastar Chiranjeevi, Charan's father, had paved the way for their family in the film industry. A fan said this grand gesture was their way of showing love for Charan and wishing him success for Game Changer.

'Game Changer' details and future plans

Raju also shared that Chiranjeevi had seen Game Changer before the event and was confident about its success. He revealed, "Game Changer is two hours 20 minutes long and will see Ram as an IAS officer, police officer, and political leader." The producer further announced plans for another mega event in Andhra Pradesh once they get dates from Pawan Kalyan (actor-Deputy CM of AP, Charan's uncle).

Check out the cutout here