Next Article

'Game Changer' is set for 2024 release

Viral: Ram Charan looks suave in leaked 'Game Changer' look

By Aikantik Bag 04:59 pm Mar 15, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Mega Power Star Ram Charan's stardom has grown by folds after the worldwide success of the Academy Award-winning RRR. Ever since then, the buzz surrounding his upcoming project Game Changer has been huge. Now, Charan's look from the sets has been leaked and is being circulated online. Shared on a fanpage with the caption, "Em Tejassu Bidda" (translating to "Terrific"), fans have gone gaga. Directed by Shankar, this political action thriller co-stars Kiara Advani and will be released in 2024.

Production

Cast and crew details of the film

This isn't the first leak from the film; earlier, a song was leaked, resulting in two arrests. Game Changer boasts an all-star cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film's story is penned by Karthik Subbaraj. The talented technical crew includes composer S Thaman, editor Shameer Muhammed, and cinematographer Tirru. This marks the first collaboration between Charan and Shankar.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post