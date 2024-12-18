Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's 'Distinguished Schools' program in India is transforming education by encouraging students to create unique apps and games, and fostering an environment of exploration and innovation.

Four new Indian schools have joined the program

Apple's 'Distinguished Schools' club expands in India: What is it?

What's the story Apple has expanded its 'Distinguished Schools' program in India, adding four new institutions to the network. The expansion comes as part of the celebration of Computer Science Week. The initiative gives students access to advanced technology like iPads and Macs as well as professional learning resources, permitting them to create software solutions for real-world problems. The new schools include Mount Litera Zee School in Mumbai, Trio World School in Bengaluru, and two unnamed others.

Program benefits

Impact on participating schools

The impact of the Distinguished Schools program on participating institutions has been huge. At Mount Litera, for instance, students were urged to create unique apps and games during Coding Week. One of the projects was a mental health app prototype, created by Class 9 and 10 students that blended coding with empathy and problem-solving skills. The school has credited Apple's professional learning resources and tools like Swift Playgrounds for making coding accessible for all learners.

Teaching transformation

Trio World School's experience with the program

Trio World School also witnessed a shift in teaching-learning methods after becoming a part of Apple's program. The school's head highlighted that the initiative is not just about integrating technology, but creating an environment where the students can explore, innovate, and collaborate. Teachers utilized Apple's professional development resources to guide students in designing creative solutions for real-world challenges.

Developer support

Broader impact on India's tech ecosystem

Beyond schools, Apple has contributed significantly to India's tech ecosystem with initiatives like the Apple Developer Centre in Bengaluru. Launched in 2017, the center helps budding entrepreneurs and developers by giving them access to Apple experts and resources. This initiative has resulted in success stories such as SplashLearn, an educational app developed by IIT-Kharagpur graduates that offers gamified learning for Maths and English to kids aged 2-12.

Global initiatives

Apple's global efforts to promote coding education

Apple's dedication to fostering a tech-savvy generation goes beyond its schools and developer programs. The firm provides a range of learning resources for aspiring coders across the globe. Platforms like Swift Playgrounds make coding fun and interactive for the beginners, while advanced tools are available for the seasoned developers. Apple also works with organizations like SoloLearn, Codecademy, and Khan Academy to expand access to coding education.