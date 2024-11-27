Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming iOS 18.2 update is set to enhance your iPhone experience with new AI features.

You'll be able to create custom emojis with Genmoji and generate images based on prompts with Image Playground.

Plus, the Visual Intelligence tool will let you scan your surroundings for real-time information, similar to Google Lens.

iOS 18.2 update will be released next month

From ChatGPT to Image Playground: Features coming in iOS 18.2

By Akash Pandey 06:12 pm Nov 27, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Apple will officially release its iOS 18.2 update in December, marking a major upgrade for iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro users. The update is expected to bring a host of artificial intelligence (AI) features as part of Apple Intelligence, a suite of capabilities first introduced with the iOS 18.1 update. The upcoming enhancements were first previewed at the WWDC 2024 event earlier this year.

AI integration

ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence

The iOS 18.2 update will bring ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence, giving users access to OpenAI's AI capabilities on their iPhones. This integration marks a major milestone in improving the user experience with the help of advanced technology. Along with this, a number of other AI features will also debut with the new update, further expanding the arsenal of tools for iPhone users.

Feature additions

Genmoji and Image Playground: New AI features

The iOS 18.2 update will bring Genmoji, a feature that lets you create custom emojis for cases where standard ones don't cut it. This addition will make your conversations more expressive and personalized. Another exciting feature is Image Playground, which will let you generate all kinds of images based on prompts and themes, including custom images of your friends and family members.

Image inspect tool

Visual Intelligence to rival Google's Lens functionality

The next iOS 18.2 update will also bring a feature called Visual Intelligence. With this tool, users will be able to point their iPhone camera at their surroundings and get information about them, much like the functionality on Google Lens. This addition is expected to improve the user experience by providing real-time information about the environment, further showcasing Apple's commitment to integrating advanced tech into its devices.