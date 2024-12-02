Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian passengers were stranded in Kuwait due to visa restrictions, with only EU, UK, and US passport holders being accommodated.

The passengers were stuck for over 24 hours

'Indians not entitled passport holders': Fliers's Kuwait nightmare

What's the story Indian passengers on board a Gulf Air flight from Mumbai to Manchester went through a horrifying experience after their plane made an emergency landing at Kuwait International Airport following an engine fire. The passengers were stuck for over 24 hours without proper food or help. A video doing the rounds on social media showed the passengers arguing with airport authorities over a lack of support during their unplanned stay.

Passengers allege discrimination based on nationality

One of the stranded passengers, Arzoo Singh, alleged that only those with passports from the European Union, United Kingdom, and United States were given accommodation. "They said 'if you're entitled passport holders, and Indians and Pakistanis are not entitled passport holders,' they literally told us if you're entitled for a transit visa, only then we can put you in a hotel outside," Singh told NDTV.

Indian Embassy intervenes to assist stranded passengers

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait intervened after the matter came to light on social media. Embassy officials coordinated with Gulf Air and were stationed at the airport to help the stranded passengers. The embassy clarified that Indian nationals don't qualify for visa-on-arrival facilities in Kuwait, making accommodation arrangements difficult due to an ongoing GCC Summit.

Kuwait's Indian Embassy's X post

Passengers accommodated in airport lounges, provided with essentials

As the airport hotel was occupied due to the ongoing GCC Summit, the passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges. Food and water were eventually provided in the lounges. The embassy announced that the flight to Manchester finally departed at 4:34am on December 2, with embassy staff remaining on-site until departure. Gulf Air is yet to release an official statement on this incident.