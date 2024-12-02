Summarize Simplifying... In short Several US presidents have used their power to pardon to benefit family members.

Abraham Lincoln pardoned a cousin of his wife, Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, George HW Bush granted clemency to his son, and Jimmy Carter pardoned his brother.

Hunter Biden was convicted earlier this year

Biden to Clinton: US presidents who've pardoned family members

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:17 am Dec 02, 202410:17 am

What's the story In his final days in office, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Hunter was convicted earlier this year for federal firearms and tax offenses. He was facing the possibility of lengthy prison sentences in Delano, California. President Biden said, "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong."

Past pardons

Presidential pardons: A historical perspective

The power to pardon is an executive privilege which allows the President to exempt a convicted person from serving their sentence. This power has been utilized by a few US presidents to benefit their family members. Abraham Lincoln pardoned a cousin of his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War. Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger Clinton, on drug-related charges in 2001.

Additional cases

More instances of presidential pardons

George HW Bush had granted clemency to his son Neil Bush, linked to the Silverado Savings and Loan scandal. Jimmy Carter had pardoned his brother Billy Carter, who was embroiled in financial disputes with Libya. Notably, Donald Trump didn't pardon any family members during his presidency, even as rumors swirled about possible preemptive pardons for his children.